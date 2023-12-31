Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Hopkins has 61 receptions (while being targeted 120 times) for a team-best 939 yards and six TDs, averaging 62.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hopkins and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hopkins vs. the Texans

Hopkins vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The Texans surrender 247.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense is ranked second in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Titans vs Texans on Fubo!

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hopkins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in nine of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has 27.2% of his team's target share (120 targets on 441 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (51st in league play), averaging 939 yards on 120 passes thrown his way.

Hopkins has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored six of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

With 15 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.