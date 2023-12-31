DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 17 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hopkins' stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Hopkins has been targeted 120 times, with season stats of 939 yards on 61 receptions (15.4 per catch) and six TDs. He also has two carries for nine yards.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Titans have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 120 61 939 174 6 15.4

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 Texans 9 2 21 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 2 20 0

