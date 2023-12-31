D.J. Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Montgomery's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep D.J. Montgomery and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Montgomery has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 56 yards on three receptions (18.7 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Montgomery's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.J. Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Michael Pittman Jr. (LP/concussion): 99 Rec; 1062 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 3 56 28 1 18.7

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Steelers 4 2 48 1 Week 16 @Falcons 4 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.