Will D.J. Montgomery Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Montgomery's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Montgomery has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 56 yards on three receptions (18.7 per catch) and one TD.
D.J. Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Michael Pittman Jr. (LP/concussion): 99 Rec; 1062 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Colts vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|3
|56
|28
|1
|18.7
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 15
|Steelers
|4
|2
|48
|1
|Week 16
|@Falcons
|4
|1
|8
|0
