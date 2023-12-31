The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

As the Colts prepare for this matchup against the Raiders, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Colts vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 3.5 42.5 -185 +150

Colts vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis' contests this year have an average point total of 43.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-6-0).

The Colts have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 42.5 points.

Las Vegas' outings this season have a 42.0-point average over/under, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Raiders have compiled an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Raiders have been the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

This season, Las Vegas has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 23.6 10 24.8 28 43.3 10 15 Raiders 19.0 25 19.6 8 42.0 3 15

Colts vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.2 per game), as do the Raiders (-9 total points, -0.6 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

The Raiders have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Colts have a -18-point scoring differential on the season (-1.2 per game). The Raiders also have been outscored by opponents this year (nine total points, 0.6 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.2 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.9 23.0 ATS Record 9-6-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-5-0 6-1-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 40.3 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 21.6 25.7 ATS Record 8-6-1 5-2-1 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-11-0 2-6-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 1-2 2-4

