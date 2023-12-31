Our computer model projects a win for the Indianapolis Colts when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Colts are putting up 334.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, giving up 351.4 yards per game. The Raiders have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 279.5 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, giving up 332.7 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

Colts vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+3.5) Toss Up (43.5) Colts 23, Raiders 21

Colts Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Indianapolis has covered nine times in 15 games with a spread this season.

A total of 10 out of 15 Indianapolis games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for Colts games this season.

Raiders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has covered eight times in 15 matchups with a spread this year.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total four out of 15 times this year.

Raiders games average 42.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 23.6 24.8 27.0 26.6 20.6 23.3 Las Vegas 19.0 19.6 22.8 15.8 14.7 24.0

