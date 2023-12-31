Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

12-1 | 30-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 80-53 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: W 104-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Michigan State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

8-5 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 87-75 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Peacock

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ohio State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 22-10

11-2 | 22-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: W 78-75 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Michigan

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-16

6-7 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 87-76 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Peacock

7. Iowa

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: W 103-74 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Nebraska

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

11-2 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 91-62 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Minnesota

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

10-3 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: W 80-62 vs Maine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Peacock

10. Northwestern

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Penn State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 90-63 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Peacock

12. Rutgers

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-4 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 59-58 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

10-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 100-87 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-20

9-4 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 75-53 vs Coppin State

Next Game