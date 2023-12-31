Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 210.5 per game.

Pierce has hauled in 456 receiving yards (after 31 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 60 times, and is averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Pierce vs. the Raiders

Pierce vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is giving up 210.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pierce has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15).

Pierce has been targeted on 60 of his team's 527 passing attempts this season (11.4% target share).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (54th in NFL play), racking up 456 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Pierce, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

With six red zone targets, Pierce has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

