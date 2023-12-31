See how every ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. NC State

Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 30-0

13-0 | 30-0 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 72-61 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Notre Dame

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-2 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 86-81 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

12-2 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 77-72 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Duke

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

9-4 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 80-75 vs Boston College

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-2 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 91-41 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Florida State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-9

11-3 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 73-61 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Syracuse

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

11-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 86-81 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. North Carolina

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-14

9-4 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: W 82-76 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

9. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-2 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: L 77-72 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

9-4 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: L 95-80 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Virginia

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 72-61 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

12. Clemson

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-6 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 82-76 vs North Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: ACC Network

13. Boston College

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-6 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 80-75 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-9 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: L 73-61 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-8 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 91-41 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game