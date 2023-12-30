How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Boston College and St. Anselm.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch St. Anselm vs Boston College
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Long Island University vs Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
