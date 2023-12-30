UCLA vs. USC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (11-0) versus the No. 6 USC Trojans (10-0) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Bruins enter this matchup following an 85-46 victory against Hawaii on Thursday.
The Trojans head into this game on the heels of an 85-77 victory against Long Beach State on Thursday. Charisma Osborne's team-high 17 points led the Bruins in the win. McKenzie Forbes scored 36 points in the Trojans' win, leading the team.
UCLA vs. USC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UCLA vs. USC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 75, USC 69
Top 25 Predictions
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins beat the No. 15 UConn Huskies in a 78-67 win on November 24, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Bruins have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- UCLA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).
UCLA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-67 over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24
- 77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 18
- 95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10
- 77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 48) on November 17
- 81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 51) on December 3
USC Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans defeated the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes in an 83-74 win on November 6, which was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Trojans are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
- USC has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Bruins have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 64th-most in Division 1.
USC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-74 over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 6
- 64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 30) on November 20
- 71-70 over Penn State (No. 38) on November 22
- 67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 58) on November 10
- 85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 115) on November 28
UCLA Leaders
- Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG%
- Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
- Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (31-for-81)
USC Leaders
- JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 90.5 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are allowing 60.1 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball.
USC Performance Insights
- The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 24.8 points per game, with a +248 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 56.7 per contest (57th in college basketball).
