Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game at Moody Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) matching up with the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 victory for Texas, who are favored by our model.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 win over Jackson State in their most recent game on Wednesday.
The Bears are coming off of a 73-50 win against South Florida in their last game on Thursday. Sarah Andrews recorded 19 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bears.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Top 25 Predictions
Texas Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3, the Longhorns picked up their best win of the season, an 80-68 home victory.
- The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
- The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (six).
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 27
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 118) on November 23
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win this season came in an 84-77 victory against the No. 12 Utah Utes on November 14.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Longhorns are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 16
- 71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 103) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 30
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%
- Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +502 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per contest (31st in college basketball).
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears are outscoring opponents by 31.5 points per game, with a +347 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 53.1 per contest (19th in college basketball).
