How to Watch the Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers' 68 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Wisconsin has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Purdue is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.
- The Boilermakers average just three more points per game (66.5) than the Badgers allow (63.5).
- When Purdue scores more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.
- Wisconsin is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Boilermakers shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers concede defensively.
- The Badgers' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Boilermakers have given up.
Purdue Leaders
- Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%
- Caitlyn Harper: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 60-58
|Williams Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-39
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|Indiana State
|W 79-63
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.