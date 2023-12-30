Purdue vs. Wisconsin December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) meeting the Wisconsin Badgers (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jeanae Terry: 4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Ronnie Porter: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.