The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons score an average of 76.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.3 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Panthers average are only 2.6 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.9).

Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons give up.

The Mastodons make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule