Saturday's game at Klotsche Center has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at 3:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a win for Purdue Fort Wayne by a score of 70-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mastodons head into this contest following a 77-43 victory against Aquinas College on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a 90-77 win on November 26. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 182) on November 25

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on December 3

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 282) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +125 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 65.9 per outing (218th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Mastodons are scoring 13.2 more points per game at home (82.8) than on the road (69.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne is allowing fewer points at home (52 per game) than away (66.8).

