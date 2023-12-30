2024 NCAA Bracketology: Purdue Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Purdue be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Purdue ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|110
Purdue's best wins
On November 16 against the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in the RPI rankings, Purdue claimed its best win of the season, a 72-58 victory at home. That signature victory against Texas A&M featured a team-best 20 points from Rashunda Jones. Abbey Ellis, with 20 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 72/RPI) on December 30
- 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on November 12
- 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 225/RPI) on November 26
- 67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 1
- 79-63 at home over Indiana State (No. 295/RPI) on December 20
Purdue's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Purdue is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Boilermakers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Purdue is facing the 45th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Boilermakers have 14 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Purdue has 16 games left this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.
Purdue's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
