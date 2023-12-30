For bracketology insights on Purdue and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Preseason national championship odds: +1500

+1500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +900

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-1 3 4 2

Purdue's best wins

Purdue's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 92-84 victory against the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats. The leading point-getter against Arizona was Fletcher Loyer, who dropped 27 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

78-75 over Marquette (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 22

71-67 over Tennessee (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 21

92-86 over Alabama (No. 32/RPI) on December 9

87-57 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on November 10

73-63 over Gonzaga (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 20

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Purdue has the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Boilermakers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Purdue is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Purdue has to manage the second-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Boilermakers' 18 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

Purdue has 18 games remaining this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Maryland Terrapins vs. Purdue Boilermakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: Peacock

