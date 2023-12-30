Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle and others in the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5 point total set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (24.6).

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Myles Turner's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Buddy Hield Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Buddy Hield on Saturday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 13.7.

He has pulled down 3.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Hield averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Hield, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 26.5-point prop total for Randle on Saturday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.4.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Randle averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Jalen Brunson has put up 25.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

Brunson's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.