The Indiana Pacers (16-14) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report heading into a Saturday, December 30 matchup with the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Pacers secured a 120-104 victory over the Bulls. Myles Turner scored a team-leading 24 points for the Pacers in the win.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Jackson PF Questionable Finger 7.0 4.3 1.0 Bruce Brown PG Out Knee 11.7 4.7 3.0

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 246.5

