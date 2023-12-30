The Indiana Pacers (16-14) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 246.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

In 19 of 30 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to total more than 246.5 points.

Indiana has an average total of 250.9 in its contests this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers are 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

This season, Indiana has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 19 63.3% 126.1 241.1 124.8 237.9 242 Knicks 7 22.6% 115 241.1 113.1 237.9 225.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Pacers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Indiana sports the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.533).

The Pacers average 13 more points per game (126.1) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Indiana scores more than 113.1 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Pacers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 16-14 7-6 21-9 Knicks 16-15 4-7 17-14

Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Pacers Knicks 126.1 Points Scored (PG) 115 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 16-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 16-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 124.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-10 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

