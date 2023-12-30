Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (14-11) take on the Indiana Pacers (13-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, MSG

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Buddy Hield posts 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett this year.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pacers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Pacers Knicks 127.4 Points Avg. 114.5 126.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 50.4% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.7% Three Point % 38.1%

