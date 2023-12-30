Pacers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The New York Knicks (17-14), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, play the Indiana Pacers (16-14). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Knicks matchup.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-3.5)
|246.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-3.5)
|247.5
|-164
|+138
Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Pacers average 126.1 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115 points per game, 16th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.
- The two teams average 241.1 points per game combined, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 237.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Indiana has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.
Pacers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|25.5
|-110
|24.6
|Myles Turner
|17.5
|-115
|17.1
Pacers and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+8000
|+3500
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
