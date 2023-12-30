Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC) against the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC), at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Tae Davis: 9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Carey Booth: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Dunn: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaac McKneely: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 344th 64.6 Points Scored 66.8 321st 106th 67.8 Points Allowed 53.3 2nd 221st 35.7 Rebounds 32.6 324th 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 325th 205th 7.2 3pt Made 6.8 236th 333rd 10.7 Assists 15.7 66th 117th 11.1 Turnovers 7.6 1st

