The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) battle a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

Virginia is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts Notre Dame 206th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 69th.

The Fighting Irish have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Notre Dame has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

