How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- This season, Notre Dame has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 283rd.
- The Fighting Irish average 8.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (54.5).
- Notre Dame has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 54.5 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|L 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|L 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|W 60-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Duke
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
