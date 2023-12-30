The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
  • This season, Notre Dame has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.8% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 283rd.
  • The Fighting Irish average 8.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (54.5).
  • Notre Dame has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 54.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Georgetown L 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel L 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/22/2023 Marist W 60-56 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Virginia - Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 NC State - Purcell Pavilion
1/6/2024 Duke - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.