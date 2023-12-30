The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

This season, Notre Dame has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.8% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 283rd.

The Fighting Irish average 8.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (54.5).

Notre Dame has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 54.5 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).

The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

