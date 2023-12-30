Can we count on Notre Dame to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-1 14 12 23

Notre Dame's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 17, Notre Dame defeated the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 69 in the RPI) by a score of 76-39. Against Purdue, Hannah Hidalgo led the team by compiling 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 73/RPI) on November 24

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 110/RPI) on November 29

79-68 over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on November 18

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on November 15

84-47 at home over Western Michigan (No. 193/RPI) on December 21

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Notre Dame is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Notre Dame has the 79th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Fighting Irish's upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Notre Dame has 18 games left this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network

