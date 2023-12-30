How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate has six exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's NBA Games
The Utah Jazz host the Miami Heat
The Heat hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 13-19
- MIA Record: 19-12
- UTA Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (24th)
- MIA Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- UTA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 226.5 points
The Detroit Pistons play host to the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Pistons on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and TSN
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-29
- TOR Record: 12-19
- DET Stats: 109.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (25th)
- TOR Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -4.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 230.5 points
The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and MSG
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 16-14
- NY Record: 17-14
- IND Stats: 126.1 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
- NY Stats: 115.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -3.5
- IND Odds to Win: -155
- NY Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 246.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 23-7
- LAL Record: 17-15
- MIN Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)
- LAL Stats: 114.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -3.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- LAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 225.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play host to the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 14-19
- PHI Record: 22-9
- CHI Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
- PHI Stats: 121.9 PPG (third in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (26.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -120
- PHI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 222.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks go on the road to face the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 15-16
- DAL Record: 18-14
- GS Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (19th)
- DAL Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -4.5
- GS Odds to Win: -175
- DAL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 240.5 points
