Myles Turner NBA Player Preview vs. the Knicks - December 30
Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Below, we dig into Turner's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|17.1
|18.8
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.4
|6.6
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|0.7
|PRA
|--
|25.6
|26.1
|PR
|--
|24.5
|25.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Myles Turner Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.
- He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Turner's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.
- The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.
- The Knicks allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.
- The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 18th in the NBA, allowing 13.3 makes per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Myles Turner vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/18/2022
|33
|6
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.