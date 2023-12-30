MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MVC team in play. Among those games is the UIC Flames playing the Belmont Bruins.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Drake Bulldogs at Southern Illinois Salukis
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UIC Flames at Belmont Bruins
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Bradley Braves at Illinois State Redbirds
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Valparaiso Beacons at Murray State Racers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Indiana State Sycamores at Evansville Purple Aces
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
