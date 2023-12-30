Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a bet on Evangelista against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Luke Evangelista vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Evangelista has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 13:28 on the ice per game.

Evangelista has scored a goal in three of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Evangelista has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 40% that Evangelista goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Evangelista has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 1 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

