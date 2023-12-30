The Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) meet the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) in a clash of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Julia Palomo: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

