If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Indiana State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 NR NR 38

Indiana State's best wins

On December 2, Indiana State claimed its best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to the RPI. Isaiah Swope was the top scorer in the signature win over Bradley, putting up 22 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on December 5

77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 155/RPI) on November 28

76-74 over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on November 24

83-72 over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on December 16

103-88 over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 21

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Indiana State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

The Sycamores have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Indiana State is playing the 154th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

As far as the Sycamores' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Indiana St's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

