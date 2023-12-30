2024 NCAA Bracketology: Indiana State March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Indiana State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Indiana State ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|38
Indiana State's best wins
On December 2, Indiana State claimed its best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to the RPI. Isaiah Swope was the top scorer in the signature win over Bradley, putting up 22 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on December 5
- 77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 155/RPI) on November 28
- 76-74 over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on November 24
- 83-72 over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on December 16
- 103-88 over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 21
Indiana State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Indiana State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).
- The Sycamores have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Indiana State is playing the 154th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- As far as the Sycamores' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.
- Indiana St's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Indiana State's next game
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Evansville Purple Aces
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
