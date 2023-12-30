The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.

The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.

Indiana State is 11-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (77.7).

The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.

Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

