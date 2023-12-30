The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.
  • The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (77.7).
  • The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.
  • Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.