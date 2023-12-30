Saturday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) matching up at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Michigan State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.3)

Michigan State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Indiana State, who is 7-2-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Sycamores have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game (posting 88.2 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 70.8 per contest, 179th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Indiana State accumulates rank 257th in the nation, 1.7 more than the 33 its opponents pull down.

Indiana State hits 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.3% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making five more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 30.5%.

Indiana State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (145th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

