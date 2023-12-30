Indiana State vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) at 7:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Indiana State by a score of 75-70, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Sycamores dropped their last game 79-63 against Purdue on Wednesday.
Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Indiana State vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 75, Evansville 70
Other MVC Predictions
- Northern Iowa vs Missouri State
- Drake vs Southern Illinois
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores' best win this season came in a 65-57 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on December 10.
- Indiana State has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
- Indiana State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).
Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on December 10
- 64-52 over Radford (No. 306) on November 23
- 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 310) on November 6
- 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 340) on December 2
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 54.4 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.3 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have been outscored by 4.5 points per game (posting 66.3 points per game, 185th in college basketball, while allowing 70.8 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.
