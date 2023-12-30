Evansville vs. Indiana State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) face a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
