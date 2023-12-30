2024 NCAA Bracketology: Butler March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Butler be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Preseason national championship odds: +30000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000
How Butler ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|72
Butler's best wins
Butler's best win of the season came in a 70-56 victory on November 26 against the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI. In the victory against Boise State, Jahmyl Telfort recorded a team-leading 26 points. DJ Davis added 25 points.
Next best wins
- 103-95 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79/RPI) on November 30
- 81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 13
- 74-64 at home over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 19
- 97-90 at home over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on December 9
- 88-78 over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on November 24
Butler's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, Butler has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Butler is playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
- Butler has 18 games left to play this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Butler's next game
- Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
