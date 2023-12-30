When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Butler be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +30000
  • Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
10-3 1-1 NR NR 72

Butler's best wins

Butler's best win of the season came in a 70-56 victory on November 26 against the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI. In the victory against Boise State, Jahmyl Telfort recorded a team-leading 26 points. DJ Davis added 25 points.

Next best wins

  • 103-95 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79/RPI) on November 30
  • 81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 13
  • 74-64 at home over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 19
  • 97-90 at home over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on December 9
  • 88-78 over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on November 24

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

  • Based on the RPI, Butler has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

  • Based on our predictions, Butler is playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
  • When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
  • Butler has 18 games left to play this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Butler's next game

  • Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

