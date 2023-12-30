When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Butler be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR NR 72

Butler's best wins

Butler's best win of the season came in a 70-56 victory on November 26 against the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI. In the victory against Boise State, Jahmyl Telfort recorded a team-leading 26 points. DJ Davis added 25 points.

Next best wins

103-95 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79/RPI) on November 30

81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 13

74-64 at home over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 19

97-90 at home over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on December 9

88-78 over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on November 24

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Butler has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Butler is playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Butler has 18 games left to play this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Butler's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs

St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

