When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Ball State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 191

Ball State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Ball State beat the Old Dominion Monarchs at home on November 11. The final score was 73-68. Basheer Jihad put up a team-leading 19 points with 11 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Old Dominion.

Next best wins

83-71 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on December 10

67-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on December 2

75-58 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 21

92-74 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on November 24

68-65 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 6

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Ball State faces the 325th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cardinals' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Ball St's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

