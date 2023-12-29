The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will look to halt a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Elon Phoenix (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Elon vs. Valparaiso matchup in this article.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Valparaiso vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Elon Moneyline Valparaiso Moneyline FanDuel Elon (-5.5) 144.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Valparaiso vs. Elon Betting Trends

Valparaiso has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beacons are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Elon has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Phoenix and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

