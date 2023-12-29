How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Elon Phoenix (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. The game airs on FloHoops.
Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons are shooting 39.4% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 45.4% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
- Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 133rd.
- The Beacons' 66.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.
- At home, the Beacons allow 67.0 points per game. Away, they concede 76.5.
- Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (26.7%).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|L 63-62
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|L 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|1/3/2024
|Bradley
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
