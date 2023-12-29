The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Elon Phoenix (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. The game airs on FloHoops.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons are shooting 39.4% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 45.4% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.

Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 133rd.

The Beacons' 66.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.

At home, the Beacons allow 67.0 points per game. Away, they concede 76.5.

Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (26.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule