The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Elon Phoenix (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. The game airs on FloHoops.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons are shooting 39.4% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 45.4% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
  • Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 133rd.
  • The Beacons' 66.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Beacons allow 67.0 points per game. Away, they concede 76.5.
  • Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (26.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Chicago State L 63-62 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford L 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/29/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
1/3/2024 Bradley - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

