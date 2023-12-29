Friday's contest at Schar Center has the Elon Phoenix (6-6) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 victory for Elon, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Valparaiso vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 73, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-2.6)

Elon (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Elon's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Valparaiso's is 6-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Phoenix are 7-2-0 and the Beacons are 2-9-0.

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons' -41 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Valparaiso loses the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 35.3 rebounds per game, 241st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 40.8.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 29.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.4%.

Valparaiso has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 11 (111th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

