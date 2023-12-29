How to Watch the Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
- Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Redhawks average 65.9 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68 the Screaming Eagles give up.
- When Southeast Missouri State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-2.
- Southern Indiana is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles concede to opponents (39.7%).
Southern Indiana Leaders
- Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%
- Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 72-51
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/17/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 58-56
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brescia
|W 86-37
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
