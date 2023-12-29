The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Redhawks average 65.9 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68 the Screaming Eagles give up.
  • When Southeast Missouri State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-2.
  • Southern Indiana is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles concede to opponents (39.7%).

Southern Indiana Leaders

  • Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%
  • Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%
  • Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Southern Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Eastern Michigan W 72-51 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/17/2023 Cincinnati L 58-56 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/22/2023 Brescia W 86-37 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) - Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State - Screaming Eagles Arena

