The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET.

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The Redhawks average 65.9 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68 the Screaming Eagles give up.

When Southeast Missouri State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-2.

Southern Indiana is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

The Redhawks are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles concede to opponents (39.7%).

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG% Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Southern Indiana Schedule