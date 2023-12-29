Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's OVC slate includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7) meeting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at 6:15 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 14 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Amiyah Buchanan: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
