Friday's contest features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) clashing at Show Me Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Southeast Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:15 PM ET on December 29.

The Screaming Eagles head into this contest on the heels of an 86-37 win over Brescia on Friday.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 70, Southern Indiana 68

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their best win this season, the Screaming Eagles took down the Wright State Raiders at home on November 6 by a score of 67-63.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Indiana is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on November 6
  • 66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on November 16
  • 72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 9

Southern Indiana Leaders

  • Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%
  • Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%
  • Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles score 67.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 68 (262nd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

