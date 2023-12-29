Friday's contest features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) clashing at Show Me Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Southeast Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:15 PM ET on December 29.

The Screaming Eagles head into this contest on the heels of an 86-37 win over Brescia on Friday.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 70, Southern Indiana 68

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Screaming Eagles took down the Wright State Raiders at home on November 6 by a score of 67-63.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Indiana is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on November 16

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 9

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG% Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles score 67.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 68 (262nd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

