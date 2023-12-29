The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Southeast Missouri State has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.