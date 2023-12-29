The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) are big, 29.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.5.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -29.5 154.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Purdue and its opponents have gone over 154.5 total points.

Purdue's matchups this year have an average total of 156.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 9-3-0 ATS this season.

Purdue (9-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 75% of the time, 63.9% more often than Eastern Kentucky (1-8-0) this season.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 50% 87.3 172 69.3 149.1 147.3 Eastern Kentucky 4 44.4% 84.7 172 79.8 149.1 153.7

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers score 7.5 more points per game (87.3) than the Colonels give up (79.8).

When Purdue totals more than 79.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 9-3-0 3-0 9-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-8-0 0-0 4-5-0

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Eastern Kentucky 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

