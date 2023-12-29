Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon League slate includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) playing the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 14.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|13th
|86.8
|Points Scored
|73.8
|214th
|111th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|125th
|304th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|300th
|323rd
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|236th
|30th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|5.5
|326th
|149th
|14.1
|Assists
|15.0
|97th
|29th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|173rd
