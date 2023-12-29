Friday's Horizon League slate includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) playing the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Rasheed Bello: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 6.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Sam Vinson: 14.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marques Warrick: 19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Bradley: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank
13th 86.8 Points Scored 73.8 214th
111th 67.7 Points Allowed 68.7 125th
304th 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 300th
323rd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.5 236th
30th 9.7 3pt Made 5.5 326th
149th 14.1 Assists 15.0 97th
29th 9.5 Turnovers 11.8 173rd

