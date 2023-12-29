The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: Marquee Sports Network

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Norse are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 297th.

The Mastodons put up 83.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 71 the Norse allow.

When Purdue Fort Wayne scores more than 71 points, it is 10-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has fared better at home this season, averaging 93.5 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game in away games.

Defensively the Mastodons have been better at home this season, surrendering 62.7 points per game, compared to 69.2 on the road.

Purdue Fort Wayne is draining 9.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than it is averaging in away games (9.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.4% when playing at home and 37.3% in road games.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule