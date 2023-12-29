How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Norse are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 297th.
- The Mastodons put up 83.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 71 the Norse allow.
- When Purdue Fort Wayne scores more than 71 points, it is 10-0.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has fared better at home this season, averaging 93.5 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Mastodons have been better at home this season, surrendering 62.7 points per game, compared to 69.2 on the road.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is draining 9.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than it is averaging in away games (9.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.4% when playing at home and 37.3% in road games.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
