The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Purdue has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at sixth.

The 87.3 points per game the Boilermakers score are 7.5 more points than the Colonels allow (79.8).

When Purdue scores more than 79.8 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better when playing at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.3.

When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule