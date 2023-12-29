How to Watch Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Purdue has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at sixth.
- The 87.3 points per game the Boilermakers score are 7.5 more points than the Colonels allow (79.8).
- When Purdue scores more than 79.8 points, it is 8-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better when playing at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
- When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
