Friday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Mackey Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 94-63 and heavily favors Purdue to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 94, Eastern Kentucky 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-31.2)

Purdue (-31.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Purdue's record against the spread this season is 9-3-0, and Eastern Kentucky's is 1-8-0. The Boilermakers have a 9-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Colonels have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 18 points per game (scoring 87.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +216 scoring differential overall.

Purdue ranks 37th in college basketball at 40.9 rebounds per game. That's 10.5 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Purdue makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Boilermakers average 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 84.8 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

Purdue has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (274th in college basketball).

